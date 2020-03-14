Aulas wants Ligue 1 season scrapped with no champions

Lyon

Share







Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas feels the Ligue 1 season should end now and be declared null and void due to coronavirus.

All major football leagues throughout Europe have been postponed until early April at the earliest due to the worsening pandemic but it is open to debate whether that period will be sufficient for the world to recover from the crisis.

An initial decision by the Ligue de Football Professionnel that games would go ahead behind closed doors until April 15 was reversed on Friday after advice from the French government.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas wants the entire 2019-20 Ligue 1 season voided: "The most logical thing would be to say we cancel everything and we start again on the situation at the start of the season." Good idea? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FWLggqDzCq — Goal (@goal) March 13, 2020

A meeting of all 55 UEFA members will take place via video conference on Tuesday as the authorities plot the best method to move forward, but Aulus believes that the campaign should be scrapped, with nobody declared champions.

“The most logical thing would be to say we cancel everything and we start again on the situation at the start of the season, a white season,” he told Le Monde.

That radical suggestion is unlikely to happen although the 70-year-old businessman seems adamant that his solution should be implemented.

“After the intervention of the president, I, as president of the Ligue 1 clubs, immediately asked the president of the FFF and the president of the LFP to make this decision,” he added.

It is unlikely that the powers-that-be at Paris Saint-German would back the proposal as they sit 12 points clear at the top of the standings and are waltzing towards yet another French top-flight title.

Lyon are seventh and have little chance of qualifying for any European football next term.