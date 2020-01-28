In-demand Slimani eyes Monaco exit and shock Prem move

Monaco

Share







Islam Slimani has asked Monaco to cancel his loan deal so he can return to the Premier League.

The Algeria international joined the French club on loan from Leicester for the season in August and made a bright start to life at the Stade Louis II with three goals in his first two games.

However, Slimani is understood to be concerned he will struggle for game-time under new boss Robert Moreno and has reportedly asked Monaco to cancel his loan deal so he can move elsewhere.

Previous reports have claimed the French club are not prepared to allow Slimani to leave in January but they may soften their stance now the player himself has requested a departure.

Premier League duo Aston Villa and Spurs have been linked with the former Sporting Lisbon forward, while Manchester United have also been mentioned as potential suitors but a bid from Old Trafford appears unlikely.

Villa have signed striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk this month but are still keen on attacking reinforcements, while Spurs are in need of a frontman after losing Harry Kane to injury until probably April.

Leicester have no recall option as part of the loan agreement so Monaco would need to agree to cancel the temporary deal if Slimani were to move to another club in January.

The Ligue 1 outfit could demand a compensation fee in order to cancel Slimani’s loan.

If Monaco do grant Slimani’s request to end his stay early they may opt against signing a replacement before the transfer window closes as Stevan Jovetic has recently returned from a long stint on the sidelines.

The Montenegrin striker was on target after featuring as a substitute in Monaco’s 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg on Saturday.