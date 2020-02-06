Jovetic delighted to be back for Monaco

Monaco

Monaco striker Stevan Jovetic hopes his injury problems are now behind him.

The Montenegro international sustained a serious knee injury in April that saw him miss the start of the season.

Jovetic made a return in December and has now featured in Monaco’s last four Ligue 1 games, with the 30-year-old making his first start in the league in the 1-0 win over Angers on Tuesday.

The former Fiorentina and Manchester City man scored the decisive goal at the Stade Louis II against Angers and has now managed two goals in his last four games.

The forward has endured a tough time with injuries since moving to France from Inter Milan in the summer of 2017 and in his two-and-a-half seasons with Monaco he has featured just 39 times in all competitions, but Jovetic hopes he can now remain fit for the rest of the campaign and help Les Rougues et Blancs climb the table.

“I have had two major injuries in the past, but I don’t like to say it’s bad luck. It is not normal to be injured twice consecutively because of tackles. But it’s a thing of the past. I have worked very hard physically but also – and above all – mentally. I am very careful not to re-injure myself and to keep working,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He added: “I’m very happy to be on the pitch and to get more and more playing time. I’m feeling very good at the moment and I’m very positive about my situation.”

Monaco head to Amiens on Saturday and Jovetic will be hoping for more game-time, although it remains to be seen if coach Roberto Moreno will hand the striker a start as he continues to work his way back to match fitness after an injury-hit few years.