PSG defender remains on Gunners radar

Paris Saint Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa remains a target for Arsenal after a move in the January window failed to materialise.

The former Monaco star has made 119 appearances for PSG since arriving at the club in 2015, but playing time has been severely limited of late, and a move away looks to be on the cards come the end of the season.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has often gone with Juan Bernat in favour of Kurzawa, who has made just nine league starts this season, and is far from happy with the situation.

A move came close to happening in the January transfer window, but for one reason or another, Arsenal could not get it over the line and turned to other targets instead.

Arsenal still confident of landing PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa on free transfer with doubts over Tierney 🛫 ❔ #cedricsoares #pablomari https://t.co/luFA5B1alb — Sporting Excitement (@SportingExcite) March 10, 2020

They snapped up Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan instead, but there is a good chance both players are seen as a quick fix and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will look at other options in the summer.

He could come back in for Kurzawa in the close season, and the £6million transfer valuation that was mentioned in January should not be an issue for him.

Arsenal already have two left-backs in the form of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, but both have struggled with injuries this season, and the Gunners have been forced to rely on youngster Bukayo Saka.

A new left-back is still on the shopping list and Kurzawa is the man they want. PSG will not stand in his way as they look to make changes of their own, so it is down to Arsenal to strike the deal.