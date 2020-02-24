Tuchel jumps to Neymar defence as red mist descends

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has jumped to the defence of Neymar, who was sent off following a reckless tackle on Sunday.

The Parisians were far from convincing as they edged a 4-3 thriller against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 and there was controversy at the death as Neymar was sent off.

The Brazilian picked up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Yacine Adli of Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes and there were also angry exchanges as he left the field.

Neymar and his team-mates are not flavour of the month with the PSG fans following some below-par performances and partying away from the pitch.

The ultras unveiled a banner calling for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to ‘grow some balls’ and this latest incident will not have helped the situation.

However, Tuchel was quick to jump to Neymar’s defence after the game and said it was a ‘human’ reaction after being on the end of some rough treatment himself.

“We have to talk about the whole situation,” Tuchel said of Neymar’s challenge when he addressed the media after the game.

“He is nervous and he reacts. It is human. He must not, but it is human. And the Bordeaux player does not even get a yellow card.”

Tuchel was also pleased with the three points, even though he admitted it was far from a polished performance, and hopes it will restore confidence following the loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League earlier in the week.

Neymar will serve a one-match and miss the Ligue 1 clash with Dijon this weekend.