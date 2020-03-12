Tuchel praises PSG togetherness after Dortmund win

Thomas Tuchel has praised the togetherness of his Paris Saint-Germain after they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Parisians had it all to do after losing the last-16 first-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund 2-1, but showed their class when winning the return leg 2-0 in an empty Parc des Princes.

PSG have been criticised after crashing out at this stage in the past, most notably against Manchester United last season, but there were no such issues on this occasion.

Neymar headed home the first goal of the night before Juan Bernat got the second to complete a 3-2 aggregate win, much to the delight of Tuchel and the fans who had gathered outside the stadium.

Tuchel revealed how before the game his team were united in song on the bus to the stadium, and that, quite literally, set the tone for the rest of the night.

What a night!!

I’m so proud to play with you guys, My TEAM ❤️ @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/Y90k7Ze4te — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 11, 2020

“The team began to sing together, it was good and exactly the type of atmosphere we needed before a big match with lots of pressure on us,” he said.

“I really hoped that we were going to be able to take this atmosphere, and this spirit onto the pitch and the team did it. I am very happy.

“The match? There were periods where we suffered together, including Sarabia, Cavani, Mbappé and Neymar! I felt that we were always in it together and that we were also able to be dangerous. We are very happy.”

There have been times over the last few weeks were the team and supporters have been at loggerheads, but this win could galvanise the whole club as they look to finally end their Champions League drought.