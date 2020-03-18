Icardi to snub PSG for Serie A return

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Mauro Icardi appears to have ruled out a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain and has his heart set on a return to Italy.

It is questionable whether PSG would push for a move in any case as they are said to be considering other options ahead of the next transfer window.

Either way Icardi does not want to stay in the French capital once his loan spell from Inter Milan is up and will return to Serie A, with a number of clubs chasing him.

Juventus’ interest is well known, but they will also face strong competition from Napoli, who are another in the hunt for his signature.

A future with Inter also cannot be ruled out, and Icardi would consider a return. However, it is doubtful Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte would be open to such an idea.

Juventus want a striker to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season: Gabriel Jesus, Icardi & Timo Werner are the main candidates. [TS/@NonSoloJuve] pic.twitter.com/hn6yVJxhBo — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) March 15, 2020

The former Chelsea boss made it clear last summer that the Argentine striker did not feature in his plans moving forward, hence his loan move to PSG.

There is the possibility that Icardi may have won him around though. He has impressed in Paris with 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, and shown what he is capable of.

However, most of those goals came earlier in the season and he has struggled to get in the PSG side since as they have pushed for domestic and European glory.nch

That will not deter clubs back in Italy though with both Juve and Napoli ready to scrap it out for his signature.