Clubcall’s European Out Of Contract XI

While there is no football being played in any of Europe's top leagues at the moment, there is still plenty of planning to do ahead of a busy summer.

New signings need to be found and the big European clubs will already have irons in the fire when it comes to deals. And that got us thinking with all this time on our hands!

So we picked our favourite ‘out of contract’ XI from some of the top clubs around Europe.

GK – Walter Benitez – Nice

The Argentinian is one of very few goalkeepers that are out of contract this summer, but at 27 he would be an exciting signing.

Benitez has played 26 times for Nice this season, and he has helped them climb into the top six. Nice are hoping to offer him fresh terms but his agent, Mino Raiola, may try to get him a new challenge.

RB – Thomas Meunier – Paris Saint-Germain

Meunier will be wanted by several clubs once the transfer window reopens this summer. The Belgium international has been a big hit at PSG and he is already being linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Meunier will no doubt excel in Germany, and it will be PSG’s loss if he moves on.

CB – Jan Vertonghen – Tottenham

The former Ajax defender claims he is happy in north London, but he has yet to sign a new contract. The longer the saga rolls on, the more it looks like he will be moving on to pastures new.

Vertonghen is excellent on the ball, strong in the air and has an eye for goal and he could be a great free transfer signing for one of Europe’s big clubs.

CB – Jose Luis Palomino – Atalanta

Palomino has recently helped Atalanta reach the last eight of the Champions League, and clubs will be on high alert as he tries to earn himself a big move.

At 30 years of age, the Argentinian has one big move left in him, and that may come this summer.

LB – Layvin Kurzawa – Paris Saint-Germain

The 27-year-old is another member of the PSG squad that could be on his way out of the club. Thomas Tuchel appears resigned to losing him in the coming months and Arsenal will fancy their chances of finally securing his services.

RM – Willian – Chelsea

The Chelsea ace has discussed staying beyond his contract this week, with the season set to finish after his deal does.

However, the Brazil international has so far been unable to agree terms with Chelsea. They want him to sign a two-year deal, he wants three, this could all get very messy.

CM – Charles Aranguiz – Bayer Leverkusen

The Chile ace is well travelled, and he would provide plenty of experience to any team going forward. At 30, he is now reaching his peak years but Leverkusen will be doing all they can to tie him down.

He was recently valued at £13million, and several clubs will take a look at the combative midfielder.

CM – Adam Lallana – Liverpool

Liverpool’s loss will be someone’s gain, as long as Lallana stays fit this summer. The former Southampton man is incredibly gifted with both feet, but injuries have stopped him from being a significant hit on Merseyside.

His England days are not over either if he can rediscover his fitness, but he needs to be playing regularly to have any chance of playing at the European Championships next summer.

LM – Mario Gotze – Borussia Dortmund

A previous World Cup winner on a free transfer you say? Gotze can play in a number of positions, and that should help him find a new club.

He has scored three goals in 13 games for BVB, and he could do with moving on from Germany to give himself a new lease of life.

ST – Edinson Cavani – Paris Saint-Germain

Cavani was linked with numerous clubs in January, but PSG tempted him to stay put for six months more.

Whoever signs him knows they are getting a proven goalscorer, but he will not come cheap.

ST – Olivier Giroud – Chelsea

Giroud remains at Chelsea, but it is only a matter of time before he finds a new club. He needs first-team football to ensure he remains in France’s starting XI.

It is still a surprise to see Giroud down the pecking order at Chelsea with Inter Milan tipped to come back in for him on a free transfer.