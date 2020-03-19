Playmaker Willian refusing to give up on Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian says he would be willing to play for the club beyond July, even if it meant working without a contract.

The Blues ace is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, and he will be free to move on after a long and successful stay in the Premier League.

The recent coronavirus outbreak means football in England has been suspended until April 3, but many expect the ban to be extended in the coming weeks.

As a result, the Premier League and EFL campaigns are set to run deep into the summer for the first time ever. It could cause problems for clubs should the competition run into July when many players’ deals will have expired, but Willian has tried to reassure Chelsea he will not let them down.

He has yet to agree to a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, but the Brazil international may still remain with the west London outfit beyond the expiration of his current deal.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is hoping to keep hold of Willian, with the club offering him a deal until 2022.

However, the 31-year-old is looking for an extra 12 months, and the standoff continues as the Premier League waits to get back underway.

After seven years with Chelsea, Willian says he is not going to walk away if the league concludes after his contract ends.

He told Esporte Interativo: “My contract really ends, I think in July.

“And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

“But it’s clear that this is not a certainty, we don’t know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation.”