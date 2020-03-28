Kurzawa to Arsenal rumours will not go away

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has once again been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The left-back, who has been with PSG since the summer of 2015 after moving from Monaco, has made 119 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals.

However, he has never been a regular starter in Ligue 1, with only nine this term and another two in the Champions League and it seems as though he may be on his way.

According to a report by 90min, Arsenal are interested in signing the man with 13 France caps to his name, who will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign – whenever that may be.

The Gunners were said to be keen in January and were mulling over a possible bid before opting not to make an offer due to the finances involved.

Arsenal 'confident' of landing Layvin Kurzawa https://t.co/KEwZkrjkjW — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 10, 2020

However, it seems though Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan and may well try to lure the 27-year-old to the Emirates Stadium in the future.

The north Londoners do have Scotland international Kieran Tierney at left-back but the 22-year-old has yet to show his true worth at the Emirates after an injury-plagued first season at the club.

Having moved from Celtic last summer, he missed the start of the season after undergoing a double hernia operation in May 2019 and was then out for three months with a dislocated shoulder suffered against West Ham United in December.

It seems as though the Isle of Man-born starlet would be first choice when fit but Kurzawa could provide vital back-up.

However, it remains to be seen if he would swap the bench of one club for another and might be looking to move somewhere where he would see regular game time.