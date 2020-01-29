Manchester City v Manchester United Team News

Manchester City are in pole position to book their place in the EFL Cup final in Wednesday's second leg of their semi-final tie with Manchester United.

City will take a decent lead into the Etihad Stadium clash after strikes from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an own goal from Andreas Pereira helped them to a 3-1 victory when the teams met at Old Trafford earlier this month.

However, United did claim a 2-1 triumph on their most recent visit to the Etihad in the Premier League last month and City boss Pep Guardiola is refusing to underestimate the Red Devils.

“I know for the fans it’s important. I know how they feel. “I try to be calm and not get over excited, because sometimes you forget what you have to do. “I don’t think this kind of game is won just because you feel you have to win because it’s a derby.” 🔵 #ManCity #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/vyy20KhQ9r — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 29, 2020

That is likely to be reflected in Guardiola’s team selection, although the Citizens do hold concerns over the fitness of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury in last week’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United.

Laporte lasted 78 minutes of the success at Bramall Lane, but he did not feature in City’s FA Cup triumph over Fulham at the weekend and therefore remains a doubt for Wednesday’s contest.

Claudio Bravo is expected to start in goal for the Citizens, with the Chilean having played in all their domestic cup matches this season.

Marcus Rashford scored United’s goal in the first leg, which could still prove an important strike, although the England international has since been sidelined with a serious back injury.

Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba also remain unavailable to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while fellow midfielder Nemanja Matic is a doubt due to the knock he picked up in Sunday’s 6-0 FA Cup thrashing of Tranmere.

City have won the EFL Cup in three of the last four years, with the only other side to have lifted the trophy during that time being United, who beat Southampton in the 2017 final.