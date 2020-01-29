West Ham v Liverpool Team News

Match Preview

Share







West Ham manager David Moyes has a host of injury problems to contend with for the clash with Liverpool who are almost at full strength for the game.

Moyes’s men go into their game in hand in the Premier League just one place above the relegation spots thanks to a better goal difference and the boss knows they have an almighty challenge on their hands if they are to become the first team this season to beat Liverpool.

Their cause is not helped by a raft of injury issues, with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski facing a late fitness test as he bids to overcome a thigh injury which has kept him out. Darren Randolph stands by to deputise.

The Hammers will also assess the fitness of wide midfielder Robert Snodgrass, as the former Leeds United star is battling to overcome a knee injury and he too will undergo a late fitness test to see if he can start..

New boss Moyes is already without the services of Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku and Jack Wilshere as they are still sidelined with various injuries.

Moyes said: “It’s a challenge we have to attempt to relish. Trying to be the first team to beat Liverpool is something we must try to do.”

Meanwhile Liverpool go into the game sitting on top of the Premier League with a 16-point advantage over second placed Manchester City knowing that nine more wins this term will see them pick up their first ever Premier League crown irrespective of what anyone else does.

Sadio Mane is set to miss Liverpool’s trip to West Ham United on Wednesday evening, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 28, 2020

Klopp made a number of changes for their FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury last Sunday but will revert to his full-strength starting XI on Wednesday night.

The Reds are without the services of star frontman Sadio Marne as he has a troublesome muscle injury and will not be risked but otherwise Klopp has a full squad to pick from.

Klopp expects a defensive Hammers set up, saying: “West Ham fights for staying in the league and that’s what it looks like. It will be a big fight, they will fight with all they have.”