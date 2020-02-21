Arsenal v Everton Team News

Match Preview

Andre Gomes is available again for Everton for Sunday's trip to Arsenal after recovering swiftly from a serious ankle injury.

Gomes suffered a horrific fracture dislocation to his ankle on November 3 against Tottenham but has been passed fit for the game at the Emirates after completing 60 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend and training this week.

🎥 | Who wants to see footage of our behind-closed-doors game and André Gomes wearing the blue shirt again? Yeah, thought so… 😃👇 — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2020

Boss Carlo Ancelotti says he will decide if he will start the game, or just be named on the bench after speaking to the midfielder, but the Portuguese’s return is a timely boost for Everton as they chase a top-four place.

“Andre is available to play,” Ancelotti told a pre-match press conference. “He has trained well, properly, with confidence, without problems and in my opinion he is ready to play.

“Before the game we are going to talk together and decide if he can start the game, or if he goes on the bench.”

Fabian Delph is available for the visitorsafter suspension and Bernard is fit following a minor injury. However, Theo Walcott is a doubt to face his old club due to a knee problem.

Everton have taken 17 points from Ancelotti’s eight matches in charge – a return bettered only by near-neighbours and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool (24) over the same period – to get to within five points of the Champions League places.

However, their European credentials now face a stern test, with Sunday’s game at Arsenal followed by home games against Manchester United and Liverpool, with a trip to Chelsea sandwiched between.

Arsenal should have Mesut Ozil back after he missed Thursday’s Europa League trip to Olympiakos for personal reasons, while Lucas Torreira is expected to have recovered from illness to feature.

Arsenal are 10th in the table ahead of this weekend’s games, just a place and two points behind Sunday’s opponents.