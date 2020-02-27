Manchester United v Club Brugge Team News

Manchester United have no fresh injuries to contend with ahead of the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Club Brugge.

The teams will head into Thursday’s match at Old Trafford following a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week, with United forward Anthony Martial cancelling out Emmanuel Dennis’ early opener for Brugge.

The away goal has handed United the initiative ahead of the second leg and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he is only dealing with a couple of unspecified minor injuries.

“We had a couple of knocks in training, but hopefully they’ll be okay,” Solskjaer told reporters. “We’ve got a strong and fit 25-man squad and it was a good session. We’re looking stronger.”

Defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah trained in front of the media on Wednesday although Solskjaer will not risk either player following their respective spells on the sidelines.

Tuanzebe has been out with a thigh problem since December, while Fosu-Mensah is yet to feature this season after undergoing knee surgery last summer.

However, the duo are expected to return to action soon, unlike Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant, who all remain long-term absentees.

Brugge head into the match on a 14-game unbeaten run. However, they will be without first-leg goalscorer Dennis after he picked up a knock during their weekend league victory over Charleroi.

The Nigerian joins captain Ruud Vormer on the treatment table, while defensive midfielder Eder Balanta is suspended after picking up a yellow card during the first leg.

Winger Krepin Diatta is expected to return and he is a player Solskjaer knows well after the duo came up against each other during their time in Norwegian football.

“I know Diatta is back in, he is the most exciting player,” Solskjaer warned his players. “He tries things, he has got the X-factor, fantastic pace and balance. Similar to (Liverpool’s) Sadio Mane.”