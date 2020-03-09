Gerrard reveals triple injury concern for Rangers

Steven Gerrard admits Rangers could be without Jermain Defoe, James Tavernier and Ryan Jack for the clash with Bayern Leverkusen.

A very tough week for the Gers which saw defeats to Hearts and Hamiliton, ended with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ross County in the Ladbrokes Premiership and although there were plenty of positives to take from the win, Gerrard then revealed more negatives after the game.

Defoe suffered a calf injury in training while Tavernier and Jack aggravated existing complaints. Gerrard could be without all three for Thursday’s Europa League first leg against Leverkusen.

“Defoe is definitely out,” Gerrard said. “There’s a chance for Jack and Tav but the next couple of days are crucial. They both tried to make themselves available. Jacko is with us, he got off the bus last night and had an issue with his knee.

“Tav tried to train on Saturday on an injury that he came of the pitch with and he made it worse. So he is probably a bigger doubt than Jacko.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard hailed a “big win” after Ryan Kent’s deflected strike edged Rangers past County.

Kent’s 77th-minute effort bounced in after hitting Richard Foster to seal a 1-0 victory in Dingwall – Rangers’ first in four domestic games.

County had three good chances after restricting Rangers to few opportunities in the first half but Allan McGregor made two good stops and Rangers improved following the introduction of Florian Kamberi in the 63rd minute.

“I’m pleased for the boys,” he said. “It’s a big win and three points, something for us to build on.

“I don’t think we were fantastic from start to finish. We can certainly find higher levels and have looked better during the season.

“But we came up here to do a job after a difficult week. It was about getting the three points in any way, shape or form. Credit to the players for delivering that.”