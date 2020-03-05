Rangers confidence lower than ever says Gerrard after loss

Steven Gerrard admits confidence levels have hit rock bottom in the Rangers dressing room following a shock home defeat against Hamilton.

The Light Blues boss was left struggling to come up with answers after his team’s latest disturbing collapse allowed David Moyo to hand Hamilton a shock 1-0 win in Glasgow.

It was only the second time Accies have celebrated victory in Govan in the last 94 years and left Rangers facing fresh despair.

Gerrard had urged his players to set about proving they had the nerve required to win trophies at Rangers after seeing them slump out of the William Hill Scottish Cup with defeat to Hearts on Saturday.

But instead his squad faltered again as they suffered back-to-back losses for the first time under his watch.

“Where do we start?” asked the exasperated Gerrard, who has now watched his side drop 13 points in the last five weeks. “We have just given three points away, it’s as simple as that. I’m not really sure I’ve got that many words to describe it.

“I didn’t think I could be more disappointed than I was after Hearts – but here I am, even more disappointed than I was a few days ago.

“I laid down the gauntlet before the game and will continue to do that. But I have a dressing room that’s shot of confidence.”

Gerrard admits they are in a rut and says he has got a really tough job on his hands to get the players out of it.

Rangers could have taken advantage of Celtic’s draw at Livingston but instead now find themselves 13 points adrift of Neil Lennon’s champions-elect.

Rangers welcomed Alfredo Morelos back after he was axed for their Tynecastle defeat but all he could do was power a header against the crossbar early in the second half.

And with the Ibrox crowd growing anxious, Moyo took advantage of a mix-up between Connor Goldson and James Tavernier to prod home the winner after 56 minutes.