Peter Odemwingie – Footballers strangest career changes

It is fair to say that Peter Odemwingie is no stranger to the spotlight even though his footballing days are now behind him.

The former Nigeria international was last seen playing for Madura United in 2018 but he is well known for his spells with West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City.

He will always be remembered for his deadline day antics, when he drove to London in 2013 to sign for Queens Park Rangers and spoke to the media, only for the deal to fall through.

Odemwingie, on the other hand, is trying to find a new club, just not the sort you would expect.

The 38-year-old is a keen golfer and has now qualified as a PGA professional coach, hoping for a long and successful career teaching the next generation.

https://twitter.com/ThePGA/status/1215658112373469184?s=20

That got us thinking, and we have picked out some former footballers that have tried their hand at another sport.

Curtis Woodhouse – Boxing

The former Sheffield United and Peterborough United midfielder enjoyed a successful career and played for England’s Under-21s.

He eventually fell out of love with the game and decided to lace up the gloves, making his professional boxing debut in 2006.

Woodhouse enjoyed a successful career inside the ring, winning 24 times and he also taking the British light-welterweight title in 2014.

He is now back in football and coaches Gainsborough Trinity in the Northern Premier League.

Paolo Maldini – Tennis

The 51-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, and he was nicknamed ‘Il Capitano’ due to his great leadership skills.

Maldini holds the record for most appearances in Serie A alongside Gianluigi Buffon, but instead of relaxing in retirement, he decided to try his luck on the court.

He took up tennis, but his professional debut ended in defeat at the Aspria Tennis Cup in Milan.

He teamed up with partner Stefano Landonio, but they lost in straight sets back in 2017.

Grant Holt – Wrestling

The 38-year-old enjoyed an illustrious career as a footballer, but it was at Norwich where he really connected with the club’s fans.

He scored 68 league goals in 154 appearances for the Canaries before going on to play for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa, Huddersfield Town and Wolves.

In a bizarre twist, he then agreed to appear in World Association of Wrestling. Tim Wiese, the former Werder Bremen goalkeeper, also did something similar and tried his hand in WWE.

Petr Cech – Ice Hockey

The former Arsenal stopper will be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers to ever play in the Premier League.

He retired at the end of 2018-2019 and stayed in the game as a technical and performance advisor at Stamford Bridge.

However, at the end of last season, he also signed for Guildford Phoenix of the National Ice Hockey League Division 2. Cech was named man of the match during his debut, which comes as no surprise.