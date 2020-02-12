Ceballos confident of playing big part for Arsenal

Dani Ceballos is adamant he will be an important player for Arsenal for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Spain international Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in July 2019, one of six players brought in by former manager Unai Emery, but he has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder has made only 11 Premier League appearances, the last of those coming in the 1-1 draw against Wolves on November 2, and there were reports linking him with a move away in January.

Former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta was named as Emery’s replacement following his sacking on November 29 but the change in manager has done little to help Ceballos in regard to first-team opportunities.

In fairness to the Madrid loanee, he has been on the sidelines since injuring his hamstring in November and the recovery process has taken slightly longer than the club expected.

However, with Arsenal returning from their winter break on Sunday when they play host to Newcastle United, Ceballos is convinced he can have a big role for the Gunners from now until the end of the season.

“Mikel will be a brilliant coach. He has learned from Pep (Guardiola), he has a philosophy of play which I think I fit perfectly,” he told Marca. “It’s true he arrived in a difficult situation of the club, but mentally he’s exactly the kind of coach Arsenal need right now.

“I’ve been working with him for around two weeks and now I have to show him I’m good enough to play for Arsenal. After the winter break I will be important.”

It is unclear whether Arsenal will look to make Ceballos’ loan move permanent in the summer and the rest of the campaign will have a big say on this potential transfer.

Arteta is expected to call for a big overhaul of the squad in the next transfer window, with any apparent dead wood sold.