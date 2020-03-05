Arsenal’s Elneny keeping open mind to Besiktas stay

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny says he feels part of the family at Besiktas and hasn't ruled out making his loan stay in Turkey permanent.

The Egypt international was deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners former head coach Unai Emery during the last summer transfer window and was allowed to join Besiktas on loan.

It is understood the Black Eagles have the option to make the 27-year-old’s stay permanent come the end of the season but they have given no indication yet as to whether they intend to exercise that option.

Elneny has featured regularly for Besiktas so far this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions and says he’s now enjoying life at Besiktas after a rocky start.

Reports emerged in the Turkish press in October that the ex-Basel man wanted to cut his loan stay short but now says he’s glad to be at Vodafone Park.

Elneny says he doesn’t know what the future holds but is keeping an open mind to sealing a permanent move away from Arsenal.

Elneny told BeIN Sports: “Football always changes and I don’t know about the future.

“I don’t know if the club (Besiktas) want me or not, you have to ask the club as well if they want me or not and if they want me to continue with them.

“I have said all the time I am happy here. I am glad to be here. I always loved playing at big clubs.”

Having been allowed to leave under Emery, it remains to be seen whether Elneny would be given a second chance at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta were he to return to north London in the summer.

The Gunners don’t have a huge amount of options in central midfield to choose from and are set to lose Dani Ceballos at the end of the season when his loan from Real Madrid comes to an end.

Ceballos has previously said he wants to go return to Spain this summer with his number one priority being to make it at the Bernabeu and that could open the door for Elneny.

Elneny has been on the books at Arsenal since January 2016 and has handed a new long-term contract by the club in 2018, tying him to the north London outfit until 2022.