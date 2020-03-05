United defender Fosu-Mensah unsure over Old Trafford future

The Old Trafford defender had expected the Red Devils to trigger their 12-month renewal option on him before now and it would still be a major surprise if they allowed him to walk away for free this summer.

Fosu-Mensah ruptured cruciate knee ligaments on loan at Fulham last season and is now nearing a first-team return, which is likely to focus a few more minds.

The Netherlands international featured for United’s Under-23s on Monday night in a 3-2 win over Stoke City, safely coming through the encounter.

United recruited the powerful 22-year-old from the Ajax academy back in 2014 and he made a first-team breakthrough two years later under former boss Louis van Gaal.

Fosu-Mensah, however, lost his way under Jose Mourinho and the player was forced to spend a year out on loan at Crystal Palace to get regular match action.

United sources claim current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan and the coaches are just waiting to see how the Amsterdam-born starlet fares with some more games under his belt, he could feature in United’s squad for the FA Cup fifth round away at Derby on Thursday night.