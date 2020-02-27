Carabao Cup hero Trezeguet talks up final chances

Aston Villa forward Trezeguet insists the squad are raring to go for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Villa will step out on the pitch at Wembley on Sunday for their first taste of a major final since 2014-15 when they lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The national stadium is starting to have a feeling a familiarity for Villa, however, after heading to the venue in each of the last two seasons.

They lost the 2017-18 play-off final 1-0 against Fulham but earned promotion at Wembley in 2018-19 courtesy of a 2-1 triumph over Derby.

Sunday’s trip will be Trezeguet’s first appearance at the 90,000-seater stadium and he could be in line for a starting role after his exploits in the semi-finals.

After drawing the first leg of their semi 1-1 at Leiceste,r the tie looked destined for extra time when they returned to Villa Park.

Matt Targett’s early strike had been cancelled out by Kelechi Iheanacho’s effort and the game was tied at 2-2 on aggregate.

Trezeguet entered the field moments after the Nigerian’s goal and proved to be the matchwinner in the 93rd minute.

With Villa battling against relegation from the Premier League, the Carabao Cup has offered some light relief.

However, few are giving them a chance of lifting their first piece of silverware since winning the competition in 1995-96.

City have won the Carabao Cup in each of the last two seasons, beating Chelsea on penalties in 2018-19, and are expected to make it three in a row.

Semi-final hero Trezeguet, who joined in the summer from Turkish outfit Kasimpasa, insists the squad believe in their ability to upset the defending champions.

Trezeguet told Villa’s official website: “We are ready for the cup final. Of course, we feel confident because we reached the final after each player worked very hard.

“We will do everything and we will wait for them on Sunday.”

Villa have lost both meetings with City in the league this season, shipping nine goals and scoring just once.

They have only registered in one of the past five meetings across all competitions and last earned a win over the Citizens in 2013.