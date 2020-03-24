Aston Villa star Reina unsure over football resumption

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has admitted he's unsure if the Premier League will resume this season.

The former Spain international is on loan at Villa Park from AC Milan and, like the rest of the country and his fellow Premier League professional footballers, is having to stay at home while the action has been postponed and tough new measures are in place over going out in public.

The goalkeeper, who got his wish that Euro 2020 was postponed last week, says he is in the dark over when and if the game will resume but he insists it doesn’t matter at the minute as the most important thing is people’s health.

“Football takes a back seat. I don’t care much, really. Everyone’s wellbeing goes above anything else,” he said. “I don’t know if we will play again this season. We have to be careful when talking about dates or deadlines.

“I understand that there are economic interests and a lot at stake, but as in any other sector.”

Reina is not a fan of playing the games behind closed doors, though, saying there’s “no point” playing in empty stadiums when Villa will have to resume.

Dean Smith’s side are in a relegation fight and, if and when the league does start up again, they will have to get results straight away if they want to stay up as they sit second bottom in the table.

Former Liverpool star Reina has also revealed he has been self-isolating after becoming ill last week with what he thinks could have been coronavirus, although he wasn’t tested for it.

“Last week it was my turn to go through the bug,” he added on Spanish radio station Cope. “It has been a different week, of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me.

“Here tests are not conducted unless you are (in a) very bad (state). Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it.”