Howe issues rallying cry ahead of Brighton showdown

Bournemouth

Manager Eddie Howe says his Bournemouth side can only respond to their recent poor form by coming out and fighting hard against Brighton on Tuesday.

The Cherries have managed just one victory in their last 12 games and a 1-0 defeat to bottom side Norwich City on Saturday has piled even more pressure on Howe to turn things around.

Howe felt his side were unfortunate to come away from Carrow Road with nothing to show for their efforts at the weekend and now the English tactician is determined to get back to winning ways against the Seagulls.

“I think the will to do well and the desire to achieve is 100 per cent there,” Howe told reporters in his press conference on Monday morning. “It’s not always evident on the pitch because emotionally and human psychology is difficult sometimes to predict – confidence affects you in different ways.

“But I can assure everybody the players care deeply, they’re really hurting at the moment and they want to come out of this spell as quickly as possible.

“Fighting back collectively with everyone connected with the club that wants us to do well, that’s really what we have to focus on now and turn all energies against the world outside. We have to become very internal and use all the negativity around us in a positive way to show we’re still fighting and we can do it.”

EH: "I think Graham's done a very good job, implementing the style he wants to implement. "I expect a good game between two teams that are desperate for points."#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/v1aMHvpZZ9 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 20, 2020

Lloyd Kelly could be set for his Premier League debut at the back with injuries hampering his start to life at the Cherries.

Jack Stacey and Joshua King are both still out with hamstring problems while Steve Cook is suspended.

Bournemouth have a run of games to come that they would hope they can pick up some wins from to help them climb out of the bottom three.

With the Seagulls up next, the Cherries then host fellow strugglers Aston Villa, before games on the road against Sheffield United and Burnley, before a tough game against Chelsea.