Bournemouth ace admits staying at home is a struggle

Bournemouth

Share







Bournemouth’s highly-rated keeper Aaron Ramsdale has admitted he is finding it tough being away from football and staying at home.

The Cherries players, along with the rest of the footballers up and down the country, have been sent home and told to work on their fitness alone amid the reaction to the coronavirus and the efforts to keep the pandemic under control.

Ramsdale and co were sent home from training earlier this month and will remain there for an indefinite period as English football is suspended until the end of April at the earliest.

The former Sheffield United keeper is having a great season and Bournemouth would be in a far worse position than they are already had it not been for his heroics in goal – they are currently 18th in the table and in the dropzone on goal difference – but he admits trying to stay focused at home is hard.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s not been easy to be honest. It’s been a bit of a struggle trying to adapt to not going to football every morning.

“It’s not the same as the off-season, where you have plans and holidays and things, you are literally just waking up and sitting around the house. It’s been pretty tough.”

Ramsdale’s efforts in goal for the Cherries have not gone unnoticed and there have been many admiring glances from clubs across the Premier League with Chelsea said to be keen on his services and Leeds United also linked.

Leeds United ‘keeping close tabs’ on AFC Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale, claims report https://t.co/JO5xc1ubtJ pic.twitter.com/E78pn3S3yI — Daily Echo Sport (@BmthEchoSport) March 22, 2020

If the Whites gain promotion to the Premier League, they will apparently make an immediate offer for Ramsdale in the summer.

However, Bournemouth will be desperate to keep him but they know they will have to win their relegation battle if they are to have a chance of retaining his services.