Sarri admits Juventus have ‘stalled’ after Milan stalemate

Juventus

Share







Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted his side have “stalled” in their progress over recent weeks after they just ground out a 1-1 draw in Milan.

The Old Lady only just managed to scrape a draw on Thursday night at the San Siro as an injury-time penalty from striker Cristiano Ronaldo saw the game finish 1-1 with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona on Saturday in Serie A and now a disappointing performance against the Rossoneri, Sarri feels his side are stuttering somewhat with their recent form.

The former Napoli and Chelsea manager told Rai Sport: “I am not worried, as the only real worries in life are your health. It seems a normal phase to be going through; it’s unthinkable for a team to be a continual ascent. This is a sport, so much depends on the physical and psychological conditions of so many players.

“Our growth has stalled a little in the last three weeks, we concede avoidable goals. Having said that, we’ve conceded only two more than the best defence in Serie A, so it’s not that much of an issue.”

Juventus now find themselves in second place in the Serie A table but they are still level with frontrunners Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri leading on goal difference after 23 games.

Juve will be confident of getting back to winning ways on Sunday, when they host a Brescia side languishing down in 19th place in the table, with only four league wins to their name this season.