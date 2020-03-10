Dunk says Brighton are learning from previous mistakes

Captain Lewis Dunk says Brighton have learned from previous errors and are making fewer mistakes in their own defensive third as a result.

There has been a well-documented shift in Brighton’s style following Graham Potter’s arrival as manager last summer, with more emphasis having been placed on defenders such as Dunk playing out from the back.

That has led to some costly individual mistakes at times this season, although there are signs that the Seagulls have adapted their approach over recent weeks, as they have conceded just three goals in their last four games, a run that includes Saturday’s goalless draw at Wolves.

The stalemate at Molineux leaves Brighton 15th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone, but Dunk believes the players are starting to understand the right times to play out from the back and when a safety-first approach is the smarter choice.

“We are still learning and we have still got a long way to go,” Dunk told the Eastbourne Herald. “So we have got to learn from what we have been doing before. If you are making mistakes and causing problems for yourself, you have to think about it and we looked at it.”

Brighton will get their first opportunity to complete a double in the Premier League this season when they welcome Arsenal to The Amex on Saturday.

The Seagulls claimed a 2-1 victory when the two teams met at the Emirates Stadium in December and they are unbeaten in each of the last four meetings, although Dunk knows his side will be in for a tough afternoon against an Arsenal team that has been improving under Mikel Arteta of late.

“We showed in that game that we can compete against the best and results against top teams only builds confidence,” Dunk added. “Arsenal have improved under their new manager but we have given ourselves something to build on.

“We need to fight in every game until the end of the season and make sure we’re in the Premier League next year.”