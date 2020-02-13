Dyche ready to give new Burnley man Brownhill his chance

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill will be part of the travelling squad for the trip to Southampton, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed.

The Clarets have enjoyed two weeks off thanks to the Premier League’s first winter break, with their last fixture coming on February 2 when they drew 0-0 with Arsenal.

Dyche has been able to work on a few things in training as his team try to move into the top half of the table before the end of the season.

Burnley currently sit 11th in the table, but a win over Southampton could see them leapfrog Arsenal in 10th, should results go their way.

Brownhill is now set to make his debut after his move from Championship club Bristol City in the January transfer window.

The winter break has allowed Brownhill to integrate himself into the Burnley squad and Dyche says he has been impressed by his new signing.

He told the club’s official website: “He will be travelling and in amongst the group and we like what we’re seeing early on.

“I think he will grow into the club, which we often look for. It’s not very often we have signed players who we think are bona fide Premier League players who we just lob onto the pitch and they just take care of themselves.

“I think he’s another one where the group will rub off on him and how we work will rub off on him.

“He’s only been here a couple of weeks, and he’s enjoying it.”

While Brownhill will play his part, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes will miss the game due to injury.

Barnes is still recovering from hernia surgery, while Gudmundsson has been working with physios after a hamstring injury. Charlie Taylor and Matt Lowton will be assessed before the game as Burnley try to extend their unbeaten run to four matches in the Premier League.