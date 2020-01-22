Chelsea suffer Abraham injury scare but Lampard plays down need for signings

Chelsea’s need for a new striker has intensified following an injury to Tammy Abraham, but Frank Lampard says the Blues will not panic buy.

Abraham was carried from the field with an ankle injury scare at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 Premier League draw by 10-man Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The problem could keep him sidelined for several weeks, which is the last thing that Chelsea need, but Lampard was adamant they have enough quality in the squad to cope without their leading goalscorer.

When asked if Chelsea could manage without Abraham, who has 13 Premier League goals this term, Lampard said: “Yes, yes; and we have the players there to do that. I hope he’s not (out for several weeks), but then if he is then yes, we do have the players.”

Even so there is still a good chance Chelsea could move into the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month.

Lampard refused to dampen down links to want-away Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on Monday, and injury to Abraham could increase the Blues’ need to recruit a striker in the January window.

Olivier Giroud wants to join Inter Milan to link back up with ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte, while Chelsea also have Michy Batshuayi as their other frontline striker.

Lampard reiterated Chelsea are more likely to look at loan deals than permanent transfers this month, as he plots his long-term strategy at the club.

“I know and I feel where we need strengthening,” said Lampard. “It’s not going to be just January, this is more of a short-term window for us. This season has given us some answers on the pitch in where we need to improve. But that’s not so much for this window.”

Top quality strikers are in hot demand this window with Tottenham and Manchester United also desperate to get one in.