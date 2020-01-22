Mourinho reiterates Tottenham will not panic buy

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has reiterated that Tottenham will not make any knee-jerk signings during the January transfer window.

Spurs are desperate for a replacement for Harry Kane, who could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, having been left without a recognised striker on their books.

They have been linked with plenty of names so far this month, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani the latest, but any target has to meet certain criteria.

Mourinho has made it clear that Tottenham’s world will not end at the end of this season and says new signings must be part of the club’s long-term vision.

"The players are confident. We are ready." 📲 Watch Jose's pre-Norwich interview exclusively on the Spurs Official app. 👇#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 21, 2020

“To do something, you have to do something that is good for our future too, not just good for tomorrow,” said Mourinho ahead of Wednesday’s home clash with Norwich.

“Something that is good for the future too and of course the club is very aware of it and the club is very committed of course but we want to do something that is right by every point of view.”

However, Mourinho has said that Spurs are still looking and if a good opportunity arises then they will look to take it.

Mourinho is also refusing to speak about players from other clubs, but loan deals are also an option for Spurs and all avenues are being explored. But there will be no panic buys.

Tottenham have yet to score in the Premier League since Kane’s injury and while the wait for a new arrival goes on, the hard yards are being put in on the training ground to develop a new style.

While Kane will not be back any time soon, Spurs will be boosted by the return of Tanguy Ndombele, who has been missing since New Year’s Day with a hip injury.

Mourinho has already voiced plenty of frustration at the club record-buy’s injury problems and the Portuguese has insisted that the determination to become a top player must come from Ndombele.