Lille make move to sign Chelsea starlet

Lille have made a move to sign Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey, who could be a free agent at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old’s contract is up in the summer and he is currently free to talk to clubs throughout Europe with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement with them.

Lille are reported to be one of the clubs that have made a move to sign him, while Italian outfit Torino and an unnamed Premier League side are also said to be keen.

Chelsea also hold out hope of getting him tied down to a new deal and talks are ongoing with the player’s representatives, with a view to him putting pen-to-paper.

But for now the door remains open for other clubs and Lille could look to take advantage.

The young full-back has a tough decision to make over his future and there is a chance he could wait until the end of the season to see how things pan out.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is known for giving youth a chance and Lamptey has made three appearances already this season.

However, he will face a real battle forcing his way into the side as full-back Reece James has staked a strong claim for a starting berth and is ahead of him in the pecking order.

Now the transfer embargo has been lifted, Chelsea can also bring in new players, which will further dent Lamptey’s chances of getting the regular football he craves.

It means Lille have a chance, but the competition will be fierce.