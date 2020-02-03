Lampard confirms injury setback for Chelsea ace Pulisic

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic has suffered an injury setback and could face a further spell on the treatment table.

United States international Pulisic has been sidelined since New Year’s Day with a thigh injury although he had been due to return to training ahead of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Leicester last time out.

However, Lampard has now confirmed the 21-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery and will now have to be assessed further, which means he must be considered a doubt for Chelsea’s next Premier League clash when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on February 17.

“It is hard to answer [when he will return],” Lampard told reporters. “We tried to get him out this week and step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that.

“So the break might have come at a good time because it buys us a couple of weeks. I won’t have an answer till we’re back training.”

Lampard conceded Chelsea have missed Pulisic, who has scored five Premier League goals so far this season, but the former England international has urged the rest of his squad to step up if the winger continues to be sidelined.

“Yes, [we miss him] because he’s a quality player and was having a really good patch pre-Christmas,” Lampard added. “But others have to stand up too. But, of course, we’ll be happy to have him back.”

Chelsea have only won one of their four Premier League games in Pulisic’s absence and with Tottenham to come off the back of their clash with United, the Blues could be entering a defining period in their season as they bid to hold on to their top-four place.

The west Londoners have been in the top four for most of the season and currently sit four points clear of fifth-placed Spurs.