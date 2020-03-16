Five strikers who could be on Chelsea’s wanted list this summer

Chelsea

Frank Lampard has put a new striker at the top of his Chelsea wanted list and, if reports are to be believed, there are some quality names under consideration.

Tammy Abraham has no doubt been one of the success stories of the season for Chelsea and has the potential to kick on even further over the next few campaigns and beyond.

However, below that, Chelsea have lacked adequate support. Despite Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi being proven goalscorers with impressive CV’s, for one reason or another Lampard does not seem to fancy them.

One or both could be on the move in the summer and Lampard is keen to be bring in a top-quality replacement to press Abraham, and possibly fill his boots if he goes through a lean spell.

So here are five options that Lampard is weighing up.

Timo Werner at RB Leipzig has 25 goals and nine assists to his name this season, and is said to be his number one target, but getting him will be easier said than done with Liverpool also sniffing around.

The Reds are said to be in the box seat to do a deal and Werner would prefer a move to Anfield, meaning Lampard could have to move on to other targets.

With that in mind, reports now claim that Lyon striker Moussa Dembele will be the player that Lampard turns to after missing out on the Frenchman in the January window.

Like Werner, he’s had a prolific season, scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, and Lyon have suggested they will cash in if the price is right.

Edinson Cavani was another January transfer target that slipped by the wayside as he ended up staying with Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea could still be keen, especially considering he will be available on a free transfer.

The stumbling block could again be the fact that Cavani seems to have his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid.

Dries Mertens at Napoli is in hot demand and Chelsea are among the clubs said to be keen. Another player who will be a free agent at the end of the season and there has been talk of him already speaking with Chelsea with a view to signing.

Luka Jovic was on fire last season when scoring goals for fun with German side Eintracht Frankfurt, which resulted in a £50million move to Real Madrid.

The switch has not worked out and there is a good chance he will leave Los Blancos after just a year this summer. Chelsea could offer him a route out and if he rediscovers his Eintracht form, then Lampard could have a real gem on his hands.