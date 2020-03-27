Preparation difficult for Chelsea boss Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits it is difficult to prepare his players given the uncertainty as to when the football season will resume.

The Premier League has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it seems optimistic to expect the season to restart on that date given the current government lockdown.

Like many clubs, Chelsea are unable to train together, with players instead following a individual programme at their homes.

Lampard admits it is a difficult juggling act making sure his players are keeping up to their programmes, while he is also conscious about pushing his squad too hard given it could still be a number of months before they are able to return to competitive action.

“It is very difficult at the moment because we have got nothing concrete in front of us,” Lampard said in FaceTime interview with Chelsea’s ‘The 5th Stand’ official club app.

“We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go by the dates we have been given, at the moment it looks like May 1 or the end of April.

“The last thing I want to do at this moment, when the players are in this position when we don’t know when the games are going to be, is to try and push and push and push (them) for no reason.”

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is recovering well after testing positive for the virus earlier this month, while Willian has been allowed to return to his native Brazil to spend time with his family.

Lampard believes family has to be his players’ main concern and he is happy to provide advice and support when required.

“For me, my message to the players has always been look after your family at this time,” the former England international added.

“I’ve just let them know that I am there for them individually because these are tough times, whether it’s emotionally, physically everything, we have to be there for the players.”