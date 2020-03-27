Gabriel cools summer Everton move talk

Everton

Share







Defender Gabriel Magalhaes has played down reports he could join Everton this summer, saying "I have my head in Lille".

The Toffees had identified the 22-year-old as a primary summer transfer target and there have even been reports he underwent a medical recently before a possible future switch to Goodison Park.

It has been widely claimed Everton have made an initial offer to Lille for the centre-back but they face competition to sign him from at least two other Premier League teams and one from Serie A.

Gabriel is valued at around £25million and Everton appear to be near to the front of the queue to sign him but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on all football and thrown into doubt the dates of the summer transfer window.

So any move for Gabriel is currently on hold and the player has admitted he’s not thinking about leaving Lille at the moment and is even looking forward to next season in Ligue 1.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Gabriel said: “I just renewed the contract, I heard about conversations, I saw things on websites in England, but I have my head in Lille and I’m very calm to finish the season well, achieve great things next season.”

When the action does eventually resume and Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti starts to focus his attention on the transfer window again, he is set to pursue a centre-back to try and improve Everton’s fortunes next term and Gabriel is still likely to be a target, despite the fact his contract in France now runs until summer 2023.

Gabriel has been with Lille since January 2017 and the Brazil Under-23 international has made 52 senior appearances for the club, scoring twice.