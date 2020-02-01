Ancelotti tells Barcelona to forget about Richarlison

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Richarlison is a vital member of his squad after Barcelona failed in a move for the forward in January.

The Catalan giants are reported to have seen a €100million [£85m] bid knocked back by Everton in the winter window although both clubs have denied the claims.

Barca have been tipped to reignite their interest when the summer transfer window opens but Ancelotti insists the Brazilian is going nowhere.

The Italian concedes that “everything can happen in football” but as far as he is concerned Richarlison isn’t for sale.

When asked about the possibility of selling the 22-year-old, Ancelotti told reporters: “I don’t think it will be difficult to resist because it is enough to say no.

“There is no possibility because Richarlison is an important part of the future of Everton like the other young players we have – [Jordan] Pickford, [Mason] Holgate, [Moise] Kean, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin.

“We have a lot of young players. This is the base from which the club has to build the future and Richarlison is part of it.”

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in the summer of 2018 in a deal that could cost the Merseyside outfit £50m, with the club paying an initial fee of £35m for the forward.

At the start of December, less than three weeks before Ancelotti took charge at Goodison Park, the former Fluminese man signed a new deal and is now under contract until 2024, so Everton are under no pressure to sell even if Barcelona do come calling again in the summer.

Richarlison has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Everton this season, two behind top scorer Calvert-Lewin.