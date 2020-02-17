Leicester boss Rodgers eyes former Hoops ace

Leicester City have been linked with a summer swoop for Kieran Tierney as Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion with the Arsenal left-back.

The Foxes chief knows all about the 22-year-old’s qualities having worked with him when the pair were at Celtic and, according to 90Min, they may be set to rekindle that partnership in the not too distant future.

Tierney made 170 appearances for the Bhoys, the majority of which came under the guidance of the Northern Irish tactician, but after Rodgers quit to take over at the King Power Stadium in February last year, he followed suit and moved to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

However, the man capped 12 times by Scotland has struggled with injury during his debut campaign in north London, making just five Premier League appearances and 11 in all competitions.

The defender has not played a first-team game in 2020 and it may well be that Gunners chief Mikel Arteta looks to move him on at the end of the season.

Rodgers is a known admirer and said in 2019: “Kieran was absolutely brilliant for me during my time at Celtic.

“A great boy who was just so committed to playing for Celtic. He gave everything in training and did it with a real winning mentality.”

It is thought that a bid of £25million might be enough to secure his signature, with Arsenal happy to recoup the amount they paid for the youngster last year.

Rodgers may need a new left-back if, as excepted, some of the big guns come in for England’s Ben Chilwell in the off-season.

He has been linked with the likes of Manchester City in the past but uncertainty over the Citizens future in the Champions League means they are no longer such an attractive proposition for an up-and-coming player.