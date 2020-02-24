Rodgers calls for Leicester refocus ahead of end-of-season run in

Leicester City

Share







Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City need to refocus and get back to winnings as they look to cement their position in the top four of the Premier League.

Leicester were being talked about as potential title contenders after an impressive first half of the season, which saw the 2015/16 English champion record 12 victories from their opening 18 matches.

However, back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool in December hampered the Foxes’ chances badly and Rodgers’ men have never really been able to rediscover that same consistency they had at the beginning.

Leicester have managed just one win from their last six league outings and Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Citizens at the King Power Stadium has left the East Midlands outfit third in the standings, nine points clear of fifth-place Manchester United.

“It was second vs. third and I thought it looked like that level of game. They’re obviously a fantastic team, but I thought we did everything that we wanted to do in the game in terms of being aggressive in the right moments." Brendan Rodgers on the Foxes' loss to Man City ⤵ — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2020

The likes of Sheffield United, Wolves and Arsenal are also lurking as they target a good end to the campaign, and Rodgers admits his players need to shake off recent results and refocus as a Champions League spot could easily slip away.

“To be in the position we are in with 11 games to go, I’d have bit your hand off at the beginning of the season,” he said. “We’ve done very well but we have to refocus now.

“We’re disappointed, we should have taken something from [Saturday’s game], but now we move on.”

Leicester return to action on Friday night when they make the trip to Carrow Road to take on rock-bottom Norwich City, who lost 3-0 at Wolves on Sunday and are seven points from safety.

Former England international Jamie Vardy will be looking to get back to scoring ways in Norfolk, having last netted on December 21.

The 33-year-old has 17 goals for the campaign and currently shares the Premier League Golden Boot with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who found the back of the net twice in Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Everton – a result that has boosted the Gunners’ top-four hopes.