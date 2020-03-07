Foxes chief Rodgers focused on points not revenge at Villa

Brendan Rodgers claims his Leicester side will be focused on securing three vital Premier League points and not revenge when they face Aston Villa on Monday.

Villa inflicted heartache on the Foxes a few weeks ago by denying them a trip to Wembley in the Carabao Cup, with Trezeguet’s injury-time goal sealing victory for Dean Smith’s side to book them a place in the final.

Rodgers revealed that reaching the final of that competition was something Leicester had targeted at the beginning of the campaign.

However, he insists the Foxes’ only focus now is achieving another of their pre-season goals – qualifying for the Champions League.

“No, no revenge,” said Rodgers. “We played well in the league game there but in the semi-final Villa played very well and deserved to go through.”

He added: “We set six targets at the beginning of the season and one was to get to the final of the League Cup, we didn’t quite make it. Now, we are entering the last 10 games of the season and our other targets remain very much on track.

“Naturally any team – if you’re in this position – will want to finish in a Champions League position.”

Leicester are well on course for a top-four finish as they sit eight points clear of Manchester United in fifth place with ten matches remaining.

Villa are fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the Premier League table and are currently two points adrift of Watford in the final position of safety.

However, Rodgers, who is set to have striker Jamie Vardy back from a calf injury for the game, insists Villa have some “very talented players” and will pose a threat as they fight for their lives to stay in the top flight for a second season.