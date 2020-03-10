Vardy explains reason he’s back among the goals

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy is thankful he's back on the goal trail after a double against Aston Villa on Monday.

Vardy marked his return to the side as a sub by notching twice in the 4-0 rout of struggling Villa at the King Power in the second half.

It was Vardy’s first goals since netting against Manchester City just before Christmas and the striker admitted it was down to hard work in training which resulted in his return to form.

Jamie Vardy is back in business. He put an end to his goalless run with a brace against Aston Villa. 👉 https://t.co/OFrIpk4KId pic.twitter.com/WNixtjxgpc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 10, 2020

He told LCFC TV: “Obviously, I’ve gone through a little bit of a patch with not scoring and I’ve been making sure that I’ve been trying to work as hard as possible on the training field to try and get back to scoring ways.”

The Foxes overall got back to winning ways after a sticky period recently in which Brendan Rodgers’ side had failed to record a victory in four Premier League games.

Vardy says despite the downturn, confidence was always high in the East Midlands, although he admitted they had let their standards slip over the past few weeks.

He added: “We’ve always been confident. We just know, we had a chat together, we’ve not been quite up to the standards of what we’ve set earlier in the season.

“I think first and foremost, tonight was about putting a performance in, and when we put a performance in like that, we know that we’ve got every chance of winning.”

Leicester remain third in the table after the win, five points clear of Chelsea below them, and are four points adrift of second-placed Manchester City who play their game in hand when they host Arsenal on Wednesday.

Next up for the Foxes is a trip to relegation-threatened Watford in Saturday’s early game.