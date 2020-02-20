Leipzig ace Werner flatted by interest from “best team” Liverpool

Liverpool

Share







RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner says it is fantastic to be linked with Liverpool although he doesn't believe he is at the Reds' level right now.

Germany international Werner is one of the most in-demand forward’s in world football and he showcased his qualities in Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League last-16, first-leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old was a constant threat throughout the game, and he scored the only goal in the 58th minute, slotting home from the penalty spot to give Leipzig a slender advantage in the tie.

Werner has been in fantastic form for the German outfit this season, scoring 20 goals from 22 Bundesliga appearances to help the club climb to second in the table – one point behind Bayern Munich.

The Stuttgart-born star has been linked with a summer exit from the Red Bull Arena and Liverpool, who are on course for their first Premier League title, are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Although delighted to be linked with the European champions, Werner knows he needs to improve in order to reach the level required to play for the Reds.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world,” he told Norwegian TV channel Viasport Football. “When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Werner, who is three goals behind Robert Lewandowski in this season’s Bundesliga scoring charts, will be looking to continue his fine run of form on Saturday when Leipzig make the trip to Schalke, who are sitting sixth in the standings and 10 points adrift of table-toppers Bayern.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men are on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have lost just one of their last 13 league matches.