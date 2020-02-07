Guardiola hopes Messi remains with Barcelona

Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay with Barcelona amid speculation Manchester City could make a move in the summer.

Messi has been tipped to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season following a feud with sporting director and former teammate Eric Abidal.

The pair had a very public fallout after Abidal accused players of not putting a shift in under former boss Ernesto Valverde.

His comments weren’t welcomed by the magical Argentinean who said: “When you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it gives air to things which are not true.”

Following the debate, which took place through the media, reports have emerged suggesting Messi could finally bring his time at Barcelona to an end.

The 32-year-old’s contract contains a clause that would allow him to depart for free this summer and Manchester City have been tipped to go in for him.

Guardiola worked with Messi at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 as they won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Indeed, the Spaniard became the most successful manager in the history of the Catalan giants by winning 14 trophies across four seasons.

However, a reunion with Messi doesn’t appear to be on the cards at the Etihad with Guardiola revealing a desire to see the six-time Ballon d’Or winner stay put.

Guardiola said: “I’m not going to talk about players for other clubs. I think he will finish his career there, that’s my wish.”

Messi is enjoying another fine season in La Liga, scoring 14 times and laying on eight assists, and if available is likely to be wanted by a host of clubs across Europe.

He has lifted 10 league titles and four Champions Leagues since making his senior debut in 2004.