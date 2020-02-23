Manchester City linked to Sevilla star on cusp of first-team debut

Manchester City are being credited with a long-term interest in Sevilla left-back Pablo Perez, who looks set to make his senior debut on Sunday.

Ajax are also said to be keen on the 18-year-old defender, who has earned rave reviews while playing for Spain’s Under-19 side this season.

Perez has been called up from the Sevilla Under-19 team to the senior squad for Sunday’s crucial La Liga clash with Getafe – a match which pits sixth-placed Sevilla against the upstart hosts, who start the day in third.

The teenager has bypassed the Sevilla B team and been promoted directly to Julen Lopetegui’s senior squad to replace the injured Sergio Escudero.

He has, however, been involved in first-team training sessions regularly this season.

El Desmarque profile Perez in their latest online edition and describe him as ‘a footballer with the ability to do great things’ before stating that he also has a penchant for finding the back of the net, some nine times already this season.

He was reportedly about to sign for Real Betis or Atlético Madrid, among others, before choosing to align himself to Sevilla’s Nervión academy.

The newspaper then goes on to mention that City and Ajax continue to ‘follow him closely’ and that Sevilla should beware because he will have 12 months left on his contract at the end of this season.

City have had issues at left-back for a couple of seasons now as £50million signing Bernard Mendy has missed more matches than he has played since joining from Monaco.

The Frenchman finally appears to be nearing his best, but Pep Guardiola’s scouts are looking to add some young blood in both full-back positions in the near future.

Yan Couto of Coritiba looks like City’s choice on the right-hand side after his stellar displays for Brazil’s Under-17 side in 2019 earmarked him as an outstanding talent.

But Perez could turn out to be one to watch for the left-back position after Angelino was allowed to join RB Leipzig on loan last month.