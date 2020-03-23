Man City agree deal for highly-rated Peruvian teenager

Manchester City

Share







Reports in Peru claim Manchester City have an agreement in place to sign Alianza Lima defender Kluiverth Aguilar.

City have earned a reputation for snapping up the best teenagers from around the globe over recent years.

Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the summer of 2016 brought a whole new philosophy to the club – and not just at senior level.

The Spaniard, who earned his stripes at Barcelona, demanded there needed to be a bigger focus on developing talent from youth level.

Understandably, City were quick to get on board with Guardiola and they set about making big improvements to City Football Academy.

Aguilar looks set to be the latest prospect to join the academy ranks at City, with Peruvian publication Depor claiming an agreement is in place.

The 16-year-old has been on City’s radar since early 2019 and it’s understood the right-back will link up with City in May 2021 when he turns 18.

The Peru Under-17 international is regarded as one of the brightest prospects coming out of the South American nation.

For those that want to see more on the 16 year old Peruvian, Kluiverth Aguilar…#ArribaPerúpic.twitter.com/Faq4afOk8Y — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) March 22, 2020

The report states the deal is with City Football Group, rather than Manchester City, and he could initially link up with one of the Citizens’ sister clubs before potentially heading to the Etihad after further developing.

City are understood to be looking to add a right-back to their ranks this summer due to Joao Cancelo’s failure to challenge Kyle Walker for a starting berth.

Guardiola ranks full-backs as highly important to his style of football and could bring in new recruits on both sides of defence, with Benjamin Mendy also underperforming on the left.

Freshening things up in those areas could be crucial in helping City to mount a more serious challenge to Liverpool in the title race next season.