Three strikers United could target to fill in for Rashford

Manchester United

The loss of Marcus Rashford for up to six weeks means that Manchester United could do with a new striker, but there are not a great deal of options around.

To lose your leading goalscorer at this stage of the season is a blow, but at least it does give United officials the chance to bring in a replacement before the transfer window closes, even if it is just a short-term loan.

It is a policy that has worked out in years gone by with the likes of Henrik Larsson stepping in and doing a job and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be ready to go down a similar route once again.

Otherwise it will be down to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility while Rashford make his return to full fitness.

Signing top class players at this time of year is difficult because clubs do not want to let the best ones go, and, a couple of options that United had not too long ago, have disappeared.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund and scored a hat-trick on debut at the weekend, while former Reds striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has gone back to AC Milan.

Still there are options and United could decide to pursue one of these.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both on red alert as transfer target Edinson Cavani handed in a transfer request at PSG https://t.co/04TgD4d8m8 — The Final Whistle (@finalwhi) January 20, 2020

Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain after struggling to force his way into their star-studded side on a regular basis this season.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and there is no sign of him penning a new one. Could be picked up for a nominal fee in this window and United would have to shell out a bit in wages. Could take him on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

There is strong interest from elsewhere with Atletico Madrid keen, but would jump at a move to United if it looks like he would get regular action.

Olivier Giroud. Is another player struggling for game time and could be on the move from Chelsea before the transfer window closes, with Inter Milan known to be keen on doing a deal.

Has been scoring goals for the France national side and wants to get regular first-team football to cement his place for Euro 2020. Has bags of Premier League experience with Chelsea and Arsenal, but remains to be seen if the Blues would let him join a rival for the top four.

Arkadiusz Milik. A long-term option, the Napoli striker has been linked with a summer switch to United, but they could make a move now due to the current situation.

The Poland international has scored seven Serie A goals this season despite having injury issues and Napoli would love to keep hold. However he has 18 months to run on his contract and has yet to pen a new one.

A big offer from United could force them to cash in.