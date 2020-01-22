Rashford plans to return for top-four push

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford says he will be back playing for Manchester United before the end of the season and he plans to aid their push for the top four.

England international Rashford has been United’s standout performer so far this season, netting 19 goals across all competitions – already his best return for a campaign.

However, the 22-year-old suffered a double stress fracture in his back after coming on as a substitute during last week’s FA Cup third-round replay with Wolves and faces a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines, but more conservative estimates have suggested he could be out for a longer period of time.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will give Rashford “as long as he needs” to get back to full fitness, adding to concerns that the forward could be sidelined for a while.

However, Rashford has now moved to ease those fears by confirming he plans to play for United again this season, as well as represent England at this summer’s European Championship.

“Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4,” Rashord revealed on Twitter.

Rashford’s prolonged absence has left United with a lack of options in the final third, with Anthony Martial currently leading the line as the club’s only recognised senior striker.

The likes of Edinson Cavani, who has handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain, and Lyon forward Moussa Dembele have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, with Solskjaer having confirmed United could seek at least a short-term solution before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “It might be, because the window is open, we might look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.”

The Red Devils are in Premier League action on Wednesday night and could close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea down to three points if they beat Burnley on home soil.