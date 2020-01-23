Solskjaer understands United fans’ frustration after Burnley debacle

Manchester United

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Manchester United supporters had every right to feel "disillusioned" after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley.

Sunday’s defeat at the hands of table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday night as the Clarets secured a first victory at Old Trafford since 1962.

Former Leeds United striker Chris Wood was the man who opened the scoring and a memorable 2-0 victory was wrapped up in style by hometown favourite Jay Rodriguez, whose stunning strike darkened the mood of the United faithful.

The vast majority of supporters were on their feet when chants of “stand up if you hate Glazers” echoed around Old Trafford, where executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also copped flak on a frustrating night for the home faithful.

Asked how United convince disillusioned fans that things are going to change when there is no evidence of progress on the pitch, United boss Solskjaer said: “Today there wasn’t in the end, because at the end you do feel disillusioned, as you say, because maybe they do.

“But for us we’ve just got to stick to our values, stick to our beliefs and knowing that there’s no use feeling sorry for yourself. You’ve got to go out there with the same commitment tomorrow, the day after, get ready for Sunday.”

The Red Devils are said to be exploring options in the January transfer market with a new striker and midfielder top of the wishlist but time is running out for them to add to a squad Solskjaer has described as “mentally fatigued”.

A trip to Watford or Tranmere lies in wait this weekend in an FA Cup fourth-round tie that is swiftly followed by the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, and Solskjaer says the next game can’t come soon enough as they seek to get the losing taste out of their mouths.

The former Cardiff City and Molde boss added: “We just need to get over that line, not get these three games out of the way but look forward to Sunday, FA Cup against who knows who still, and there’s a chance then to get some belief back.”