United defender closing in on Estudiantes loan

Manchester United

Share







Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will reportedly return to his homeland to join Estudiantes on-loan for the rest of the season.

Rojo joined United in the summer of 2014 from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal for £16million but he has failed to live up to expectations.

He was a regular for Sporting as they finished second in the Primeira Liga in 2013-14, scoring four goals over the course of that campaign.

The Argentinean made 22 Premier League appearances during his debut season with the Red Devils but his game time has dropped dramatically in the meantime.

Injuries have played a big role in his absence from the first-team picture but performances have also been well below par.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has started him just once in the top flight in 2019-20, making three appearances in total, and Rojo has been linked with an exit over the past few weeks.

The United boss played down those rumours last week but it appears Estudiantes have convinced the Premier League outfit to do a deal.

Reports claim that the central defender, who can also play at left-back, will link up with the South American outfit as they look to improve their fortunes in the latter stages of the season.

They currently sit 12th in the Superliga Argentina standings, although they are only eight points off top spot.

Rojo started his career with Estudiantes, his hometown club, and it is understood his loan deal could become a permanent switch at the end of the season.

His departure from Old Trafford leaves Solskjaer even lighter on options at the back and could force the Norwegian into the transfer market before Friday’s deadline.

Eric Bailly’s return from long-term injury will help to ease concerns as the Scandinavian tactician looks to offer up some competition for Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire.