King clinging to United hopes after failed January switch

Josh King isn't ruling out Manchester United resurrecting a deal to sign him in the summer, according to sources close to the Bournemouth striker.

The Red Devils failed with a £25m transfer deadline day bid for their former youth player after being given short shrift by the relegation-threatened Cherries.

United instead signed Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season, with King understandably left angry and frustrated by having his dream exit blocked.

King, however, is believed to have received encouragement from his advisers that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen on his fellow Norwegian, who may yet revisit the situation at the end of the campaign.

The 28-year-old joined United as a 16-year-old trainee from Valarenga, making just two senior appearances as a substitute, before spending time on loan at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hull City.

King was signed on a permanent basis by Blackburn Rovers in 2013, joining Bournemouth two years later after running down his contract at Ewood Park.

The Norway international has suffered his fair share of injury problems but his 47 goals in 154 appearances on the south coast have been a big factor in Eddie Howe’s minnows consistently punching above their weight in the Premier League.

King has just 12 months remaining on his contract and knows Bournemouth will have to accept a vastly reduced figure on the £30m they quoted United, regardless of whether or not they escape the relegation trap door this term.

That will attract more bidders although people close to the player have admitted King had set his heart on returning to the Theatre of Dreams and is hoping to get another call.

The Manchester giants are planning a major summer upgrade of their squad, with reports Solskjaer could have as much as £250m to spend, depending on the players he can also move out.

King would clearly be viewed as nothing more than a squad player for United although Solskjaer likes the fact he can play on the left wing as well as through the middle.