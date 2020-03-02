Sporting boss tips Fernandes for Manchester United greatness

Sporting boss Silas insists he is not surprised by Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United and feels there is much more to come.

Fernandes, 25, has hit the ground running with the Red Devils, scoring three goals and providing two assists from six appearances, while his first goal from open play came in Sunday’s controversial 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Silas saw the Portugal international at close quarters after taking over as Sporting boss in September last year, with Fernandes registering 15 goals from 28 outings in all competitions for the Lions in 2019-20 before making the switch to Old Trafford.

The talented schemer has injected some much-needed life into United’s attacking play and they now sit in fifth spot in the standings, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if fifth is good enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with Manchester City set to appeal against their two-year European ban, but there is every chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could finish higher.

Much will depend on Fernandes maintaining form and fitness and Silas believes that what the fans have seen to date is just the tip of the iceberg, with the man from Maia leaving no stone unturned in his quest to improve.

He told reporters on Monday: “Was there any doubt that Bruno Fernandes was going to arrive at Manchester United and be what he is? He will do more.

“Imagine in a few months, when he is more integrated. I saw him training every day, honestly, I’ve never seen a player like Bruno, who spent an hour practicing shots after training.”

United face Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday before the small matter of the Manchester derby, when Pep Guardiola’s City arrive at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.