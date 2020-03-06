Manchester United v Manchester City Team News

Manchester United

Share







Manchester United's Harry Maguire is expected to be fit for Sunday’s derby, while Manchester City have concerns over Kevin De Bruyne.

Maguire missed the 3-0 FA Cup win at Derby County on Thursday after sustaining an ankle injury in training but United are hopeful he will be available for the visit of City.

The hosts will hand a fitness test to Daniel James as he has missed the last two games and hasn’t trained this week.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka also faces a fitness test after missing the win over Derby but he could be involved but United are definitely missing Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

January loan arrival Odion Ighalo is pushing for his first Premier League start after hitting a brace against Derby.

City playmaker De Bruyne picked up a back injury in the closing stages of the EFL Cup final win over Aston Villa and missed the midweek FA Cup victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Belgian is due to train on Saturday but boss Pep Guardiola is unsure if he will be able to call on De Bruyne or not at this stage.

“He is getting better,” he said, as reported by the club’s official website.

“Today we didn’t train and tomorrow he will improve. This morning he was with the physio and he said he feels better. Not perfect, but he feels better. We will see.”

Guardiola also provided an update on Leroy Sane after he featured for the club’s Elite Development Squad last week.

The Catalan says Sane is “making big progress” but the trip to Old Trafford has come too soon for the forward.

City will again be without Aymeric Laporte as he faces around three more weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.